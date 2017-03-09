Report: Jamaal Charles, Seahawks have ‘mutual interest’

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly interested in having a look at free agent running back Jamaal Charles.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the interest is mutual and Charles will schedule a visit with the Seahawks when he begins making his rounds.

#Seahawks & RB Jamaal Charles have mutual interest, sources say, & a visit is expected when Charles begins taking them. A potential new home — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Like many other veteran free agents, Charles wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. Seattle is in that discussion every year, so it makes sense that the prospect of playing for Pete Carroll would intrigue him.

It’s a bit more surprising that the Seahawks may want Charles, as they already have two viable running backs in Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise. While both have durability concerns, Prosise’s style is similar to that of Charles, who has had surgery on both of his knees.

Wherever he ends up, Charles is likely going to have to sign for short money and prove he is healthy enough to contribute. We already know the Seahawks are not high on another aging free agent superstar, so it would be somewhat a surprise if they end up signing Charles.