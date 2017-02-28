Jamaal Charles reportedly wants to play for Super Bowl contender

Veteran running backs Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles have a lot in common. They’re both on the wrong side of 30, have made plenty of money, were recently released by the teams they have spent entire careers with, and now want to play for a contending team.

Charles, who turned 30 in December, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, joining a Super Bowl contender this offseason will be Charles’ top priority.

“I’m told No. 1 on his list is going to be playing for a contender,” Garafolo said. “I know some people have made connections between the Eagles and Doug Pederson with Charles and also Chris Ballard, who is now the general manager of the Colts. I get all that, but my impression from the people I’ve talked to is that he’s aiming a little higher. He’s aiming for teams that were in the postseason last year that he thinks have a legitimate Super Bowl chance this upcoming season.”

So much changes from year to year in the NFL, so predicting which teams will be legitimate title contenders is always difficult. Garafolo mentioned the Dallas Cowboys as one team that would be high on Charles’ list. If he’s strictly looking at Super Bowl-caliber teams, you’d have to think the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers — both in need of backfield help — would interest him as well.

Charles has averaged an incredible 5.5 yards per carry during his nine-year NFL career, which is the highest mark in league history. The explosiveness was once there, but you have to wonder if he can still play at a high level given the disturbing injury news we heard late last season. Charles will likely get a chance with some team, but it is no guarantee that he will be on an active roster in Week 1 next season.