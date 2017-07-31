Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Jamal Adams on CTE: Football field would be ‘perfect place to die’

July 31, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jamal Adams

It’s safe to say that New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams is not terribly concerned about dealing with long-term head injuries.

At a fan event Monday, Adams, when asked about CTE, offered up a response that will make a lot of people cringe — namely, that if football is going to kill him, it’s the best way to go.

It’s likely very easy, as a 21-year-old with a bright future ahead of you, to downplay things like this. The impacts seem so far off, and one probably feels fairly indestructible. That doesn’t make it any less alarming.

Veterans who have been hit a lot and have dealt with concussions have been a lot more sobered by studies about CTE. Perhaps as Adams spends more time around guys like that, he’ll start to see things differently.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus