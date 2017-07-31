Jamal Adams on CTE: Football field would be ‘perfect place to die’

It’s safe to say that New York Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams is not terribly concerned about dealing with long-term head injuries.

At a fan event Monday, Adams, when asked about CTE, offered up a response that will make a lot of people cringe — namely, that if football is going to kill him, it’s the best way to go.

Jets rookie Jamal Adams was asked about CTE at fan forum says "perfect place to die" would be on football field. Fans applaud.Uncomfortable. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) July 31, 2017

Adams said this sitting right next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) July 31, 2017

It’s likely very easy, as a 21-year-old with a bright future ahead of you, to downplay things like this. The impacts seem so far off, and one probably feels fairly indestructible. That doesn’t make it any less alarming.

Veterans who have been hit a lot and have dealt with concussions have been a lot more sobered by studies about CTE. Perhaps as Adams spends more time around guys like that, he’ll start to see things differently.