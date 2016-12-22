Jamal Anderson jailed for violating probation with gas station incident

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Jamal Anderson may have been fortunate to avoid criminal charges when he allegedly exposed himself at a gas station earlier this month, but that was not enough to keep him out of jail.

TMZ reports that Anderson was taken into custody earlier this week after officials determined he violated the terms of his probation. Anderson had been on probation from a 2014 DUI conviction, and he was required to stay out of trouble with the law. He is being held at Gwinnett County Detention Center in Georgia until a hearing in January.

Anderson was not arrested for his disturbing actions at a gas station convenience store last week because the clerk chose not to press charges. He was, however, banned for life from the store. You can read more about the lewd act Anderson was accused of here.

Anderson played for the Falcons for eight seasons from 1994-2001. He made the Pro Bowl in 1998. He has been in trouble with the law multiple times since he retired, but the latest incident may be the most embarrassing.