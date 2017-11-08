Jameis Winston met with Dr. James Andrews over injured shoulder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will be out at least a few weeks as he nurses an injured shoulder, but it could end up being a bit longer than that.

Although he downplayed the nature of the visit, JoeBucsFan.com reports that Winston met with noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday.

“I’ve known Dr. Andrews a long time,” Winston said. “Standard protocol.

“I’m preparing to rehab hard for these next couple of weeks and see where we go from there.”

Generally, when an athlete is meeting with Dr. James Andrews face-to-face it’s not a positive sign. However, Winston insists he and Andrews are friends and it was nothing more than a courtesy consult and neighborly hello.

Winston said he’s known Andrews since he was a sixth grade student, and even told a story about meeting Drew Brees in Andrews’ office shortly after the future Hall of Famer became a member of the New Orleans Saints.

In Winston’s absence, the Buccaneers will ride on the arm of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who will ironically make his first start against his former team, the New York Jets.