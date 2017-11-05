Jameis Winston to undergo MRI, X-rays on problematic shoulder

Jameis Winston is set to undergo further testing on his problematic shoulder.

Winston has been on the injury report for the past month with a shoulder injury. He first suffered a sprained shoulder in Week 6 and then reinjured it two weeks later.

The former No. 1 overall pick was replaced at halftime by Ryan Fitzpatrick on Sunday because of his shoulder. Now Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says Winston will have more X-rays and undergo another MRI on his shoulder.

Winston and his Buccaneers have been among the biggest disappointments of the NFL season. Expected to continue improving in his third season in the league, Winston has been unsteady and turned the ball over 11 times. His Bucs have gone 2-6.