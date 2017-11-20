Report: Jameis Winston likely out ‘another week or two’

It sounds like Jameis Winston will return this season, and sooner rather than later.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is “another week or two” from returning to action and will be re-evaluated Monday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

#Bucs doctors have not cleared Jameis Winston to resume throwing again. Will re-evaluate today but will most likely be another week or two. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 20, 2017

Winston has been given a rest in November after a shoulder injury nagged him for much of the year. It remains to be seen how much the rest will help him and heal the injury, but the Buccaneers are showing no inclination to shut him down for the entire season, though things will certainly depend on how the re-evaluation checks out for him.