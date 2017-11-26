Jameis Winston reportedly undergoing plasma treatment, close to returning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be fighting for a wild card spot down the stretch, and Jameis Winston may be able to help them do that in the near future.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Winston has received platelet-rich plasma treatments in his injured shoulder and is getting close to making his return.

“I’m told a couple weeks ago he had PRP injections — platelet-rich plasma treatment — in other words, blood spinning,” Rapoport said. “[It is] something that is used often, especially by high-profile athletes, during rehab to quicken the recovery. It takes about two weeks to take hold for Winston. He does have an MRI on Monday and the team is holding out hope before saying anything. They want to find out the actual terms and what happens during the MRI, but I am told he feels great, looks great, and his return is coming.”

Winston injured his shoulder in Week 6 and aggravated it again in Week 9. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the injury is to the quarterback’s throwing shoulder and is likely causing issues with pain management.

All signs indicate the Bucs are not going to shut Winston down for the season. While he is under NFL investigation after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her, no disciplinary action is expected for Winston (if there is any) until next season.