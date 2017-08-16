Jameis Winston scolded teammates for ‘having fun’ after Ryan Griffin injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Griffin suffered a shoulder injury in Friday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jameis Winston was not happy with the way some of his teammates handled themselves after Griffin went down.

During the latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” Winston was shown scolding offensive linemen James Stone and Jarvis Harrison, who were smiling and having a lighthearted conversation on the bench following Griffin’s injury.

“I’m happy y’all are having fun, but Ryan just hurt his shoulder,” Winston said sarcastically. “But keep having fun.”

If nothing else, the way Stone and Harrison reacted shows you that Winston is already a respected leader in Tampa Bay. Neither player said a word, and both stopped smiling as soon as Winston lectured them. That also shows that Winston understands the importance of every player on the roster — even one who will likely be a third-stringer behind Jameis if he even makes the team.

Winston has made some incredibly dumb mistakes since being drafted, but those are common for a young player. His reaction to Griffin’s injury shows he is working toward becoming a more mature professional.