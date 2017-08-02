James Conner avoids serious injury, has sprained shoulder joint

James Conner appears to have avoided serious injury regarding his shoulder.

Conner, a third-round pick by the Steelers out of Pitt, had his arm in a sling after practice on Monday. The early word was that he could return to practice this week, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin seemed to confirm that.

Tomlin said Wednesday that Conner has a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. The running back is only expected to miss a few days.

Steelers star back Le’Veon Bell is currently holding out of camp, meaning Conner and Fitzgerald Toussaint are taking the first-team reps with the offense. The former Pitt Panther could be in for a large role this season, which would only make him more popular among Steelers fans.