Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Former NFL receiver James Hardy’s death ruled a suicide

July 19, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

In June, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was found dead in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne, Indiana. At the time he was found, details were sparse.

Now, following the local medical examiner’s review, we have more information. The death has been ruled a suicide, per Allen County Coroner’s Office chief investigator Michael Burris.

Burris spoke to ESPN.com Wednesday and said Hardy drowned. The official cause of the 31-year-old Hardy’s death: “asphyxia due to drowning.”

The ruling drew upon physical evidence in Hardy’s body and his psychiatric history. In 2014, Hardy resisted arrest during a run-in with police. He was arrested on felony charges following a dispute at his home. Hardy was then deemed unfit for trial and committed to a mental health facility.

Hardy was a second-round pick out of Indiana in 2008. He wrestled with injuries throughout his brief, three-year career. The tall receiver (he was 6’5″) played in 16 games for the Bills.


