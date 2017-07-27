James Harrison, Antonio Brown show up at training camp in awesome rides

Pittsburgh Steelers stars have found a fun way to make arriving at training camp interesting.

When players reported to camp on Thursday, Antonio Brown out-shined them all by arriving in an old school Rolls Royce, complete with a chauffeur.

Antonio Brown bringing the show to training camp, classic style. pic.twitter.com/GQGcIwEDxi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 27, 2017

Not to be outdone, veteran linebacker James Harrison showed up in a fire truck:

Both rides were awesome, but we’re partial to the old Rolls from Brown, coupled with the chauffeur. It looked like he was in an Addams Family car.