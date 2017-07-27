Ad Unit
Thursday, July 27, 2017

James Harrison, Antonio Brown show up at training camp in awesome rides

July 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Antonio Brown Rolls Royce

Pittsburgh Steelers stars have found a fun way to make arriving at training camp interesting.

When players reported to camp on Thursday, Antonio Brown out-shined them all by arriving in an old school Rolls Royce, complete with a chauffeur.

Not to be outdone, veteran linebacker James Harrison showed up in a fire truck:

Both rides were awesome, but we’re partial to the old Rolls from Brown, coupled with the chauffeur. It looked like he was in an Addams Family car.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus