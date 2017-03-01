James Harrison gets two-year deal to stay with Steelers

James Harrison is staying in Pittsburgh.

The veteran linebacker and five-time Pro Bowler announced on Instagram that he has re-signed with the Steelers on a two-year contract.

Two more years Here We Go #steelersnation A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:53am PST

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harrison will receive $3.5 million over two years.

James Harrison and Steelers reached agreement on 2 year, $3.5 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Harrison turns 39 in May, but he’s still getting it done. He made 39 tackles and collected five sacks in 2016, forcing two fumbles as well.

The Steelers have been hard at work at retaining their own before free agency starts. Antonio Brown got a huge deal earlier in the week, and while the Harrison signing isn’t as huge, it’s still important to keep a leader of the defense in the fold.