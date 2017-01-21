James Harrison: Tom Brady can be rattled by pressure like any other QB

Is it possible to rattle Tom Brady? Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison thinks so.

Harrison believes the Patriots quarterback can be beaten if he’s regularly pressured and hit by opposing defenses.

“I believe anybody can be rattled if you get hit enough,” Harrison said Friday, via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. “You can put pressure on any quarterback, to make him uncomfortable — if a quarterback is sitting back there without pressure he’s going to do a good job of spreading the ball around and getting it to his receivers.”

Harrison is aware that’s a lot easier said than done.

“He gets the ball where it needs to go, his receivers do a good job of catching the ball and getting yards after the catch, his line does a good job of holding up and blocking well and they run the ball pretty decent too,” Harrison assessed.

Of course, Brady’s opponent last week thought they had him rattled, and New England still scored 34 points. The Steelers have a tall order ahead of them on Sunday.