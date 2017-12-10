pixel 1
Sunday, December 10, 2017

James Harrison warms up shirtless as tribute to Ryan Shazier

December 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

James Harrison

The Pittsburgh Steelers most certainly had beloved teammate Ryan Shazier in mind prior to their game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Veteran linebacker James Harrison went out for pregame warmups without a shirt on as an homage to Shazier:

The Steelers are also wearing cleats paying tribute to the linebacker:

Shazier suffered a serious spine injury in the team’s Monday night game against the Bengals, which was particularly brutal and resulted in multiple injuries to players on both teams. Though the prognosis on Shazier turned out to be much better than initially feared, the linebacker is out for the season and will likely need months of recovery.

