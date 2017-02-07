James White forgot to keep winning ball from Super Bowl

James White had a great game for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl and actually scored the winning touchdown in overtime to give his team a 34-28 victory. The ball would have made for the ultimate keepsake, but White was so caught up in the moment that he forgot to hang onto it.

White was interviewed on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday prior to the Patriots’ championship parade and was asked by DP what he did with the ball.

“I actually don’t know what I did with it,” White said. “I left it on the ground and started running.”

Patrick then pointed out how White should have been thinking about keeping such a great memento.

“I wasn’t thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field,” White answered.

White had 14 catches for 110 yards, a receiving TD, and two rushing scores. He did say that he kept the first touchdown ball.

White has received a lot of recognition and accolades for his performance in the game, though he was passed over for Super Bowl MVP in favor of Tom Brady. Brady promised White the car that comes with winning MVP, but there is a little problem with that right now.