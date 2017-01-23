Jamie Collins agrees to $50 million deal with Browns

Earlier this season, Jamie Collins was traded to the Browns. It looks as though he will be there for the foreseeable future.

After spending the first three seasons with the Patriots, Collins was sent to the Browns for a third round draft pick. He was due to become a free agent this offseason and was expected to have no shortage of suitors. However, Cleveland made sure Collins didn’t hit the open market by locking him up with a four-year contract worth $50 million with $26 million in guarantees. As Adam Schefter added, Collins’ deal makes him the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

The contract extension for #Browns LB Jamie Collins: 4 years, $50M, source said. $26M in guarantees. Large. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2017

Jamie Collins' four-year deal with the Browns includes $26.5 million guaranteed, making him the NFL's highest-paid ILB, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2017

At one point it was reported Collins was seeking a contract similar to the one received by Von Miller. You can read about that here. Collins would later deny those leaks.

Collins, 27, was named to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season and helped New England win Super Bowl XLIX against the Seahawks. After last year’s trade, Collins recorded 69 tackles and two sacks in eight games while with Cleveland.