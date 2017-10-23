Janet Jackson reportedly not banned from performing at Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake confirmed on Sunday that he will be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LII, which of course sent Twitter into a frenzy with people calling for Janet Jackson to join him. If that’s what JT wants, he is apparently free to extend the invite.

The belief has existed for years that Jackson was banned from ever performing at an NFL event again because of the infamous incident in which her breast was intentionally exposed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVIII in 2004. However, a representative from the NFL told TMZ “there is no ban” when asked about Jackson.

“We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests,” a league spokesperson said. “There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”

After the performance that coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction,” Timberlake went on to become one of the most successful artists in the music industry. Jackson, on the other hand, was supposedly pressured to bow out of the Grammy Awards the following week, where Timberlake took home an award. Many people feel J.T. blamed Jackson by saying the shocking end to the performance was “unintentional.”

If you’re hoping to see the two share the stage again in Minneapolis, you will probably be disappointed. There’s a better chance Timberlake will get his old band back together, though that is also unlikely.