Giants’ Janoris Jenkins challenges Jordy Nelson ahead of wild-card game

Janoris Jenkins is feeling confident ahead of the New York Giants’ wild-card tilt against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants cornerback called out Jordy Nelson, the Packers’ No. 1 receiver, in a now-deleted tweet Sunday morning.

.@PLeonardNYDN Once on the internet, always on the internet. pic.twitter.com/jmtKjLejV3 — Seth Walder (@SethWalderNYDN) January 8, 2017

Bold move. Nelson has been a key to Green Bay’s late-season renaissance, with 594 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the team’s last six games. That said, when the Giants and Packers met in Week 4, Nelson was held to just four catches for 38 yards, though one of those receptions was a touchdown.

Jenkins is certainly talking big, and he does have reason to be confident, as New York’s defense has been playing at an elite level. He runs the risk of looking silly, as he did here, if Nelson, Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay offense is firing on all cylinders.