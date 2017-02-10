Janoris Jenkins explains how he quieted Dez Bryant twice

Has Janoris Jenkins cracked the code of stopping Dez Bryant?

The New York Giants cornerback held Bryant to one catch in each of their matchups in 2016, and it’s because he knew what he was looking for.

“I played better than he played,” Jenkins told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas last week, via Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media. “For real, though, to be honest, when you look at film and you break down your opponents and the receivers that you’re facing, you notice what they like to do. Take away the slant and the dig, and when they get in 21 personnel and Dez is inside the numbers, you take away the corner post. He doesn’t have nothing else.

“Everything’s got to be a double move to get him open because he’s not fast.”

Jenkins sure has come a long way from the guy who cited occasional laziness as a problem. Perhaps this is a blueprint to contain Bryant in the future. That said, taking away those moves and routes is easier said than done.