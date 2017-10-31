Janoris Jenkins suspended for violation of Giants’ team rules

For the second time this month, a New York Giants player has been suspended for violating team rules.

According to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for at least Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

#NYG Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for violation of team rules, per sources. Jackrabbit will miss Sunday's game vs Rams. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) October 31, 2017

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Jenkins did not return to the team in time coming out of the bye week.

Janoris Jenkins suspended for violation of team rules, per source (and as @KimJonesSports reported). He didn’t return on time from bye week. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 31, 2017

Should be noted Jenkins spent part of his bye week celebrating his birthday. Giants said they didn’t hear from him until Tuesday. https://t.co/PbGiAemfcC — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 31, 2017

Earlier this month, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended after he left the team facility in the middle of the week following a blowup with head coach Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo has voiced concerns about the mentality of his players this season, and it’s clear he is trying to establish some discipline. The Giants have won just one game and are out of playoff contention, so McAdoo is doing what he can to avoid losing the locker room.

Jenkins has appeared in six games this season and has one interception.