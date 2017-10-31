pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Janoris Jenkins suspended for violation of Giants’ team rules

October 31, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

For the second time this month, a New York Giants player has been suspended for violating team rules.

According to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network, Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been suspended for at least Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Jenkins did not return to the team in time coming out of the bye week.

Earlier this month, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended after he left the team facility in the middle of the week following a blowup with head coach Ben McAdoo.

McAdoo has voiced concerns about the mentality of his players this season, and it’s clear he is trying to establish some discipline. The Giants have won just one game and are out of playoff contention, so McAdoo is doing what he can to avoid losing the locker room.

Jenkins has appeared in six games this season and has one interception.

