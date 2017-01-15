Jared Cook gets both feet in on amazing catch (Video)

The Green Bay Packers survived a comeback attempt by the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s NFC playoff game, and they won 34-31 on a kick by Mason Crosby on the final play. But what set that up was a great catch from Jared Cook.

Cook had 6 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, but the big one came on a 3rd and 20 from the Packers’ 32 with 3 seconds left.

Cook was on the sideline and caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers without going out of bounds. He had to go to his knees for the 36-yard grab but did so after hauling in the ball.

Jared Cook a SMOOTH CRIMINAL pic.twitter.com/wRzAEkN9qv — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) January 16, 2017

That set up a 51-yard field goal by Crosby, who made the kick twice after the first was erased by a timeout call from Jason Garrett.

Green Bay will now visit Atlanta in the NFC Championship Game. The Packers have won eight in a row — six to end the regular season, and two in the postseason.