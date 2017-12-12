pixel 1
Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Jared Goff has funny birthday shoutout for OT Andrew Whitworth

December 12, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jared goff

When Jared Goff was still in diapers, the man who has been tasked with protecting his blind side this season was playing high school football. While Andrew Whitworth has a lot more experience than Goff in the game of football and in life itself, it seems like the star quarterback has a comfortable relationship with his left tackle.

On Tuesday, Whitworth celebrated his 36th birthday. Goff was kind enough to give the big fella a birthday shoutout on Twitter, but he couldn’t resist taking a shot at the three-time Pro Bowler about his age.

Goff has been sacked just 22 times all season, which is the 8th-lowest total in football. Whitworth is a big reason for that, and you can bet Goff appreciates it. With Christmas right around the corner, the second-year pro may want to consider taking some advice from Aaron Rodgers on how to spread holiday cheer.

