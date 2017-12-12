Jared Goff has funny birthday shoutout for OT Andrew Whitworth

When Jared Goff was still in diapers, the man who has been tasked with protecting his blind side this season was playing high school football. While Andrew Whitworth has a lot more experience than Goff in the game of football and in life itself, it seems like the star quarterback has a comfortable relationship with his left tackle.

On Tuesday, Whitworth celebrated his 36th birthday. Goff was kind enough to give the big fella a birthday shoutout on Twitter, but he couldn’t resist taking a shot at the three-time Pro Bowler about his age.

Happy 45th birthday to the man that protects my blindside! One of the best around. Happy bday Big Whit! @awhitworth77 pic.twitter.com/ZQTgZ8qAXH — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) December 12, 2017

Goff has been sacked just 22 times all season, which is the 8th-lowest total in football. Whitworth is a big reason for that, and you can bet Goff appreciates it. With Christmas right around the corner, the second-year pro may want to consider taking some advice from Aaron Rodgers on how to spread holiday cheer.