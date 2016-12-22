Jared Goff set to start after clearing concussion protocol

Jared Goff is set to start for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday after clearing concussion protocol.

Goff was placed in concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from Richard Sherman while sprinting down the sideline in the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday. He practiced in full on Tuesday and Wednesday and was cleared from concussion protocol.

Goff felt all along that he could have returned to the game against Seattle, but he understood that he needed to be checked out medically.

“It was just a regular hit,” Goff said Thursday via ESPN. “I got up, went back to the huddle, and I hear the official blowing the whistle, ‘You’ve got to get off the field.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ They said it was just the protocol. I don’t want to go back too much to last Thursday, but I just think it’s kind of tough.”

Goff, who has started five consecutive games for the Rams, is seeking his first win. He’ll have his best chance of achieving that on Saturday when the Rams host the 1-13 49ers, who haven’t won since their season-opening game.

Another interesting note is that Sean Mannion has been promoted to second string and will be active for the game as Goff’s backup.