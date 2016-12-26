Ad Unit
Monday, December 26, 2016

Jared Lorenzen has funny response to Dontari Poe jump-pass TD

December 26, 2016
by Steve DelVecchio

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dontari Poe threw — that’s right, threw — a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos Sunday night. In doing so, the 348-pounder became the heaviest player by far in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in a game, beating (?) out 265-pound NFL draft bust JaMarcus Russell by a wide margin.

Not surprisingly, one of the most infamous fat quarterbacks in football history had something to say about the feat. Take it away, Jared Lorenzen:

Lorenzen used Poe’s touchdown as an opportunity to stump for an NFL job, which he has done many times in the past.

For those who missed it, here’s Poe’s shockingly athletic play:

Lorenzen has previously offered his services to NFL teams with hilarious tweets like this, so it would have been disappointing if he didn’t weigh in — no pun intended, of course.


