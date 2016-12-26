Jared Lorenzen has funny response to Dontari Poe jump-pass TD

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Dontari Poe threw — that’s right, threw — a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos Sunday night. In doing so, the 348-pounder became the heaviest player by far in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass in a game, beating (?) out 265-pound NFL draft bust JaMarcus Russell by a wide margin.

Not surprisingly, one of the most infamous fat quarterbacks in football history had something to say about the feat. Take it away, Jared Lorenzen:

You're lucky I didn't throw an official TD #Poe. Heaviest to throw a TD but not by much. Stick to def, quit stealing my thunder. — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) December 26, 2016

Lorenzen used Poe’s touchdown as an opportunity to stump for an NFL job, which he has done many times in the past.

Attention all NFL GMs if this guy can throw a TD, in ready to go NOW. #sameplay #ididitbetter #imthebiggest pic.twitter.com/DeAAQdnXaK — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) December 26, 2016

Go to the 30 sec mark #Poe. I know where you got your moves. #bigmendoitbetter #bigmanthrowingtds. https://t.co/xO4Nq6uFWM — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) December 26, 2016

I love my @Giants but I feel as though I was misused. https://t.co/Ewv4EnbW3z — jared lorenzen (@JaredLorenzen22) December 26, 2016

For those who missed it, here’s Poe’s shockingly athletic play:

DONTARI POE JUMP THROW TD https://t.co/A0mMqeGsUS — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 26, 2016

Lorenzen has previously offered his services to NFL teams with hilarious tweets like this, so it would have been disappointing if he didn’t weigh in — no pun intended, of course.