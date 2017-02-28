Jared Odrick had visit with Patriots

Free agent Jared Odrick had a visit with the New England Patriots on Tuesday that could lead to a signing.

Odrick, a former first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, visited the Pats and passed a physical, per First Coast News’ Mike Kaye. Odrick finished the season on injured-reserve because of an elbow injury.

Odrick was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars after two seasons with the team. He had 12 tackles and a sack in six games with the team and had some issues with the franchise over his training and rehab methods.

The Patriots have familiarity with Odrick because of his five seasons with the AFC East-rival Dolphins. Odrick does have 23 career sacks and could be viewed as a similar high-reward player like Chris Long was last year.