Ex-49er Jarryd Hayne being sued for alleged rape

Rugby star-turned-NFL player Jarryd Hayne is being sued in Santa Clara County for allegedly raping a woman in Dec. 2015. The woman, who filed the suit on Tuesday, is claiming sexual battery, battery, gender violence, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in her lawsuit.

According to details of the lawsuit, posted by Deadspin, the woman says she was out with friends at a bar in San Jose on Dec. 21, 2015 after having watched the 49ers play earlier in the day (editor’s note: game was on Dec. 20). She says she was messaging with someone who was a friend of Hayne, and Hayne and his group showed up at the bar. The woman claims she got extremely drunk and then was taken to Hayne’s home in an Uber.

The woman claims that once at the home, Hayne raped her, which marked her first time having vaginal intercourse.

From the suit:

The man instructed her “no kissing” and shortly thereafter she felt extremely sharp pain in her vagina. When the man spoke, she recognized his voice as that of the Defendant. Her last memories were falling face down on the bed, seeing a light from the hallway, and the continued sharp vaginal pain. The next morning, Plaintiff awoke in the same room and in the same bed. She was naked, draped in a single sheet, and still in significant vaginal pain. As Plaintiff looked around the room, she noticed the Defendant’s clothing still in the room but not the Defendant. She also noticed a large pool of blood on the sheets next to her as well as blood on her vagina.

The woman considered reporting the rape but did not immediately because of fears about reporting a crime like that against a high-profile athlete. As of April she was still having pain, so she went for an Emergency Department examination. She then decided to report the rape in May 2016. Police did not file any charges, saying they could not prove the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hayne, now 29, signed with the 49ers in March, 2015. He rushed for 52 yards on 17 carries and caught six passes for 27 yards during his career. He also served as a punt returner.

Hayne announced his retirement from the NFL in May, 2016, citing his unwillingness to learn a new playbook after Chip Kelly was hired by the 49ers. He went back to Australia to continue competing in rugby.