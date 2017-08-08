Jarvis Landry addresses domestic violence allegations

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry says any allegations of domestic violence against him are false.

On Tuesday, Landry told reporters he never became physically violent with the mother of his child and has been cooperating with law enforcement officials.

“I’ve been very upfront with the team,” Landry said, per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I’ve been very upfront with the law enforcement. I’m here, at training camp, to help my guys get better.

“I don’t want any bad attention to me, this organization, (head coach) Adam (Gase), nobody. I don’t believe this is the place for it or the time for it. Like I said, I’ve been very upfront with the team and I’ve been very upfront with law enforcement. I put that in their hands. That’s really all I have to say about it.”

Landry would not get into specifics about what he claims actually happened between him and his girlfriend Estrella Cerqueira back in March, but Cerqueira released a statement on Monday saying the couple had a verbal argument and there was no domestic violence.

Fort Lauderdale Police decided to pursue the case and turned it over to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office.

Cerqueira filed a paternity suit against Landry in April, but her attorney said the proceedings with that case have been “very civil.” Cerqueira also said in her statement that she and Landry are “happily” raising their daughter together.