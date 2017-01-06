Jarvis Landry fined big money for touchdown celebration
Jarvis Landry took a big hit to his bank account on Friday after he was fined big bucks for a touchdown celebration he did against the New England Patriots in Week 17.
The Miami Dolphins receiver scored an impressive touchdown with his team down 20-0 to the Pats last weekend, and he was pretty fired up after getting into the end zone. He did a crotch grab and slammed down his helmet:
Touchdown @God_Son80 !!!!! 3 pats couldn't even take him down #MiamiDolphins #miami #FinsUp #NEvsMIA https://t.co/EWAbOBP00d
— BEJAN (@JEFFGORDON5) January 1, 2017
Consequently, Landry was fined $24,309 for each move, resulting in a total fine of $48,618.
And Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry earned 2 fines vs Pats: $24,309 for grabbing his crotch and $24,309 for slamming his helmet – total of $48,618
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 6, 2017
That’s pretty hefty, but Landry seems to be keeping things in perspective.
When I stop having fun with it I'll be done with it pic.twitter.com/v0mK5PmzlC
— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 6, 2017
It’s hard to know what’s the worst part about this: that Landry got fined so much, or that he got fined nearly $50,000 in a game his team got clobbered anyhow 35-14.
Landry has 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns this season and has emerged as one of the league’s biggest receiving threats.