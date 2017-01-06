Ad Unit
Friday, January 6, 2017

Jarvis Landry fined big money for touchdown celebration

January 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jarvis Landry celebration

Jarvis Landry took a big hit to his bank account on Friday after he was fined big bucks for a touchdown celebration he did against the New England Patriots in Week 17.

The Miami Dolphins receiver scored an impressive touchdown with his team down 20-0 to the Pats last weekend, and he was pretty fired up after getting into the end zone. He did a crotch grab and slammed down his helmet:

Consequently, Landry was fined $24,309 for each move, resulting in a total fine of $48,618.

That’s pretty hefty, but Landry seems to be keeping things in perspective.

It’s hard to know what’s the worst part about this: that Landry got fined so much, or that he got fined nearly $50,000 in a game his team got clobbered anyhow 35-14.

Landry has 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns this season and has emerged as one of the league’s biggest receiving threats.


