Jarvis Landry fined big money for touchdown celebration

Jarvis Landry took a big hit to his bank account on Friday after he was fined big bucks for a touchdown celebration he did against the New England Patriots in Week 17.

The Miami Dolphins receiver scored an impressive touchdown with his team down 20-0 to the Pats last weekend, and he was pretty fired up after getting into the end zone. He did a crotch grab and slammed down his helmet:

Consequently, Landry was fined $24,309 for each move, resulting in a total fine of $48,618.

And Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry earned 2 fines vs Pats: $24,309 for grabbing his crotch and $24,309 for slamming his helmet – total of $48,618 — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 6, 2017

That’s pretty hefty, but Landry seems to be keeping things in perspective.

When I stop having fun with it I'll be done with it pic.twitter.com/v0mK5PmzlC — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 6, 2017

It’s hard to know what’s the worst part about this: that Landry got fined so much, or that he got fined nearly $50,000 in a game his team got clobbered anyhow 35-14.

Landry has 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns this season and has emerged as one of the league’s biggest receiving threats.