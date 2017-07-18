Jarvis Landry was supposed to be guest ESPN analyst, missed flight

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was expected to showcase some serious versatility on Tuesday, but a missed flight prevented that from happening.

On Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that Landry was scheduled to appear as a guest analyst on ESPN’s “NFL Live” Tuesday in addition joining the noon edition of “SportsCenter.” Unfortunately, Landry was unable to catch his plane.

Landry could have missed the flight for any number of reasons, so we won’t speculate. But if he pulled an Allen Iverson, that’s at least good for a chuckle or two.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Landry is seeking a new deal before the start of the regular season. The 24-year-old has been one of the most productive receivers in football over the past two seasons, averaging 102 catches and 1,147 yards.