Jarvis Landry will not be disciplined by NFL in domestic violence case

Jarvis Landry avoided domestic violence charges when a state attorney decided not to pursue the case back in September, and it appears the NFL is also of the belief that the wide receiver should not face any punishment.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reports that NFL investigators determined there is not enough evidence against Landry to constitute a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy, meaning the Miami Dolphins star will not be suspended.

Landry was involved in an argument with his girlfriend earlier in the year, and Fort Lauderdale Police were investigating the incident. Both Landry and the woman, who is the mother of the 24-year-old’s child, insisted things never got physical.

Landry’s girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, released a statement back in August saying she is confident Landry would never harm her and that the two are “happily” raising a daughter together. You can read the full statement here.