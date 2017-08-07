Jarvis Landry’s girlfriend Estrella Cerqueira says there was no domestic violence

Jarvis Landry is being investigated for his role in an altercation with his girlfriend earlier in the year, but the woman says the Miami Dolphins wide receiver did not physically assault her at any point.

In a statement released through her publicist on Monday, Estrella Cerqueira said she and Landry had a “vocal disagreement” in March that never turned physical. She insists she never feared for her safety nor does she believe Landry would harm her. Cerqueira also stated that she and Jarvis are “happily” raising a daughter together.

A report from Andy Slater of SlaterScoops.com stated that the Fort Lauderdale Police Department has decided to pursue the case and sent it to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office. Cerqueira is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation.

What’s also interesting is that an attorney for Cerqueira confirmed that his client has been involved in a paternity case with Landry but noted that the proceedings have been “very civil.” It’s unclear what the case involves if Cerqueira and Landry are “happily” raising a child together.

Cerqueira is said to have signed an affidavit at the scene absolving Landry of any physical violence.

Landry is entering the final year of his contract in Miami, and he has been fairly open about wanting a new deal. It’s unclear if the investigation has anything to do with him not getting one yet. The 24-year-old also recently missed a scheduled ESPN appearance for a strange reason.