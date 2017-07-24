Ad Unit
Monday, July 24, 2017

Jason Garrett, Cowboys were unaware Lucky Whitehead was arrested

July 24, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Lucky Whitehead

A warrant has been issued for Lucky Whitehead after the Dallas Cowboys receiver missed a court appearance earlier this month related to a June arrest, and head coach Jason Garrett and the team apparently had no idea about the original incident.

When he arrived at the Cowboys facility on Monday, Garrett was surprised to hear that Whitehead had missed a court appearance. That’s because he had no idea the court date was ever scheduled.

Whitehead was arrested in June for shoplifting after he allegedly stole less than $200 worth of items from a convenience store. He claims he had no idea he was charged and supposed to appear in court.

Garrett said the team is trying to gather more information about the incident and that releasing Whitehead is a possibility.

Even if Whitehead was somehow unaware he had been charged with shoplifting and thought he was only issued a citation, you can understand why the Cowboys would be angry he hid the incident from them. Whitehead, who made headlines last week for a bizarre Instagram post about his dog, plays primarily on special teams and had just nine catches last season. He could be looking for work in the near future.


