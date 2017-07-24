Jason Garrett, Cowboys were unaware Lucky Whitehead was arrested

A warrant has been issued for Lucky Whitehead after the Dallas Cowboys receiver missed a court appearance earlier this month related to a June arrest, and head coach Jason Garrett and the team apparently had no idea about the original incident.

When he arrived at the Cowboys facility on Monday, Garrett was surprised to hear that Whitehead had missed a court appearance. That’s because he had no idea the court date was ever scheduled.

Jason Garrett tells us he just found out about today's charge against Lucky Whitehead. Team currently gathering information on it #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 24, 2017

Cowboys coach Garrett, like others with brass, didn't have a clue that Lucky Whitehead had been arrested in June…until today. — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) July 24, 2017

Whitehead was arrested in June for shoplifting after he allegedly stole less than $200 worth of items from a convenience store. He claims he had no idea he was charged and supposed to appear in court.

Lucky Whitehead on shoplifting charge: "I didn't even know about that. I don't know what's going on." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) July 24, 2017

Garrett said the team is trying to gather more information about the incident and that releasing Whitehead is a possibility.

Even if Whitehead was somehow unaware he had been charged with shoplifting and thought he was only issued a citation, you can understand why the Cowboys would be angry he hid the incident from them. Whitehead, who made headlines last week for a bizarre Instagram post about his dog, plays primarily on special teams and had just nine catches last season. He could be looking for work in the near future.