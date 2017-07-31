Jason Garrett warned Ezekiel Elliott about hurting his off-field earnings

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to impress the importance of conduct, professionalism, and maturity upon running back Ezekiel Elliott, and coach Jason Garrett is trying a different route.

Garrett told Peter King of the MMQB that he has warned Elliott how his off-field conduct could negatively impact his endorsement deals.

“I’ve had a number of talks with him,” Garrett said. “I’ve asked him, ‘What do you want to be?’ I’ve had him try to understand the potential paths he could go down, the opportunities he has, on and off the field. They’re off the charts. He’s an infectious, very likable, hard-working kid. My point to him is, ‘If you maximize your abilities, you might be able to make $200 million off the field, like LeBron. Or you could make a million.’ I mean, say you’re AT&T, or you’re Pepsi. You’re looking for a spokesman for your product. What would you do right now? You’d probably say if you’re one of those companies, ‘Oh, we’ll go with Dak [Prescott]. Or we’ll go with Jordan Spieth.’ But that’s in his control.”

Elliott may be facing a suspension, though owner Jerry Jones has downplayed things. If this is what it takes to get through to Elliott, then so be it.