Jason Garrett walks out on media over Lucky Whitehead questions

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday after they found out he had been charged with a crime he didn’t commit, and the team has no intention of backing down from the decision.

Naturally, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was peppered with questions about Whitehead at the start of his press conference on Tuesday, and he said six different times that the team has “moved on.” He then walked out after just three minutes because the Whitehead questions kept coming.

Jason Garrett press conference last three minutes. He didnt want to talk about Lucky and the media didnt want to talk about anything else. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 25, 2017

What did Garrett expect? The coach expressed disappointment on Monday that he had no knowledge of Whitehead’s alleged arrest in June for shoplifting. Whitehead’s agent later said his client wasn’t even in Virginia (where the incident occurred) at the time the crime was committed and that the receiver had a plane ticket to prove it.

As it turns out, Whitehead was innocent. Police admitted on Tuesday that they issued a warrant for the wrong guy, making Whitehead of victim of mistaken identity. Despite that, the Cowboys are not willing to address their decision to release the 24-year-old.

Dallas was probably planning to release Whitehead anyway, but the situation has turned into a PR disaster for them. They tried to prove they are hard on players who get into trouble off the field, and it backfired in their faces.