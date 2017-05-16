Jason McCourty reportedly meeting with Browns, taking physical

Veteran cornerback Jason McCourty has not generated a ton of interest on the free agent market, but there’s always the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCourty met with Browns coaches and front office executives on Monday and was planning to take a physical with the team on Tuesday.

Ex-#Titans CB Jason McCourty had dinner with #Browns coaches & brass last night & visiting the facility today, per source. Taking a physical — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2017

While physicals are standard procedure, they typically indicate a team has real interest in a player.

McCourty, who will turn 30 in August, was released by the Tennessee Titans last month. He has been one of the better cornerbacks in football throughout his career, though injuries led to him missing 14 games over the past two seasons.

There have been rumblings that McCourty could wind up with the New England Patriots, and his twin brother has openly lobbied for that to happen. However, McCourty may have to settle for a team like the Browns if he wants to get paid decent money.