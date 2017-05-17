Jason McCourty could also play safety for Browns

Jason McCourty signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, and he is bringing a good attitude to the Dawg Pound.

McCourty told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot Wednesday that he is open to playing safety for the team, though he will start off at cornerback. He says he has already talked with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams about that plan.

“He has talked to me about that some,” McCourty told Cabot. “I told Gregg, whatever position they see me, I’m willing to learn. I’m going to try to go learn corner, safety, all four positions. I’ll try to help in any way I can.”

McCourty has played cornerback his whole career, but his play has fallen off some, which is why the Titans wanted him to restructure his contract before releasing him, and also why he was available on the market. If he were to make the switch, that would follow a pattern established by his twin brother Devon, who switched from cornerback to safety with the New England Patriots and has been successful at both positions.