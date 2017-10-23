Jason Peters carted off field after suffering leg injury

Jason Peters was carted off the field during “Monday Night Football” after injuring his right leg in a collision.

The Philadelphia Eagles left tackle was pass blocking at the start of the third quarter when an opponent was pushed into his leg. Peters went down to the ground and was in pain.

Jason Peters went down, holding his right knee. pic.twitter.com/hJwMu87gXo — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 24, 2017

The Eagles brought a cart out to transport Peters off the field. His leg was placed in an air cast.

Players from both teams — including Eagles players who were on the sideline — came over to share their best wishes with Peters while he was on the cart. Eagles fans even broke out in a chant and applause for the nine-time Pro Bowler as he was carted away.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai took over at left tackle after Peters exited the game.