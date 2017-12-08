pixel 1
Jason Pierre-Paul may have to wear club on his hand again

December 8, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jason Pierre-Paul is dealing with an injury to the same hand he infamously mangled in a fireworks accident back in 2015, and he may end up having to wear a club again during games because of it.

After he missed practice earlier in the week with what the New York Giants called a finger injury, Pierre-Paul was spotted Friday with the middle finger on his right hand heavily wrapped. He told reporters he is playing Sunday but may have to bring back the club.

Pierre-Paul lost parts of three fingers on his right hand in a gruesome fireworks accident two years ago, and he wore oversized protection on the hand during the 2015 season. He struggled to make tackles at times while wearing the club, and he ditched it prior to last season.

