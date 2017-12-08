Jason Pierre-Paul may have to wear club on his hand again

Jason Pierre-Paul is dealing with an injury to the same hand he infamously mangled in a fireworks accident back in 2015, and he may end up having to wear a club again during games because of it.

After he missed practice earlier in the week with what the New York Giants called a finger injury, Pierre-Paul was spotted Friday with the middle finger on his right hand heavily wrapped. He told reporters he is playing Sunday but may have to bring back the club.

Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) “did a little bit” at practice today, but Steve Spagnuolo “isn’t 100% sure” he’ll play Sunday. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 8, 2017

JPP has the middle finger on his damaged right hand wrapped. He said he’s “definitely” playing Sunday. He may need to wear his old “club” again. https://t.co/FQI21bodNd — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) December 8, 2017

Pierre-Paul lost parts of three fingers on his right hand in a gruesome fireworks accident two years ago, and he wore oversized protection on the hand during the 2015 season. He struggled to make tackles at times while wearing the club, and he ditched it prior to last season.