Jason Pierre-Paul won’t sign another one-year ‘prove it’ deal with Giants

Jason Pierre-Paul turned down more money from other teams to remain with the New York Giants on a one-year deal this season, and the star defensive end has no intention of doing it again.

On Monday, Pierre-Paul said he is not going to sign another “prove it” deal in free agency this offseason.

JPP says he's not signing a one-year deal this time. "I've done proved it … There's not a guy like me doing it with 7 and a half fingers." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2017

The Giants could have used Pierre-Paul in their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. Pierre-Paul has bounced back from a brutal fireworks mishap more than a year ago, and he had a pretty good season in 2016. Despite missing four games, JPP recorded seven sacks and tied his career high with three forced fumbles. He was also among the best players in the league in quarterback hurries.

When you see the way Pierre-Paul’s right hand looks now, you’ll understand why he felt he needed to prove he can still play at a high level. While he didn’t match his 12.5-sack season from 2014, he could have gotten close if he didn’t miss four games. Pierre-Paul should have no problem finding a team to sign him to a multi-year deal if the Giants aren’t willing to.