Jason Taylor shouts out Tom Brady, Peyton Manning in Hall of Fame speech

Taylor, a third-round pick, was a six-time Pro Bowler. He won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2006. Saturday in Canton, Taylor gave an emotional speech that received acclaim on social media.

Taylor shouted out former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

He also gave credit to rival quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

“I’d also like to thank those opponents that forced me to raise my game… Guys like Tom Brady & Peyton Manning…” –@JasonTaylor #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/o54YL67DKX — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2017

Hall of Famer Jason Taylor loved facing the best. pic.twitter.com/kLjBY9dVCy — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2017

It was quite a speech from a man who was quite a player.