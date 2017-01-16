Jason Witten intends to return for 15th NFL season

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten doesn’t sound quite ready to call it a career just yet.

Speaking after his team’s heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Witten indicated that, while he’s aware “there’s a shelf life for everybody,” his tentative plan is to return for a 15th NFL season.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” Witten said of his future, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “Every year when I’m empty at this point, it’s just you gave everything you got, and I’ll take time to reflect on it. I love this team and this group of guys and so, yeah, that will be the plan for sure.”

Witten turns 35 in May and is entering the final season of his contract, which means 2017 could be a logical stopping point for him.

The veteran tight end is still playing at a high level, playing in all 16 games and catching three touchdown passes during the regular season. He still seems fully committed to seeing out his career in Dallas. It does sound like there will be a next season for Witten.