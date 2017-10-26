Report: Jay Cutler expected to be ‘available’ Week 9 despite cracked ribs

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed earlier in the week that Jay Cutler is dealing with multiple cracked ribs, but the quarterback is reportedly only going to miss one game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cutler is expected to be available when the Dolphins take on the Oakland Raiders in Week 9. He will not play Thursday night.

Despite cracked ribs, Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is expected to be available a week from Sunday vs. Raiders, per source. Out tonight. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2017

It’s unclear if Cutler would have been able to play this week had the Dolphins not been playing on Thursday, but you can understand why he needs the rest. Though there isn’t much that can be done about cracked ribs, pain management can be a huge issue.

Given the way Miami fans reacted when Cutler left last week’s game against the New York Jets, you have to wonder if they prefer to keep Matt Moore as the team’s starting quarterback. Moore will have a chance to state his case vs. the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night.