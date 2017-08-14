Adam Gase: Jay Cutler could debut in next Dolphins preseason game

Quarterback Jay Cutler is up to speed enough that he could make his Miami Dolphins debut this week, according to coach Adam Gase.

Gase said the veteran quarterback is “trending” toward playing in Miami’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday.

Cutler played under Gase, then the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator, in 2015, so the offense likely isn’t accompanied by a particularly steep learning curve. Getting him back in the groove physically was also a concern.

Cutler is healthy and his issues from last season have checked out okay. Gase will want to get him into a game situation as soon as possible to help him get comfortable and build up a rapport with his new teammates.