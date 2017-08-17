Jay Cutler calls DeVante Parker a faster Alshon Jeffery

It’s safe to say that Jay Cutler is enjoing his new receivers in Miami.

After making his Dolphins debut in Thursday’s preseason game vs. Baltimore, Cutler praised Fins wideout DeVante Parker. According to The Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Cutler called Parker a faster version of ex-Bears teammate Alshon Jeffery.

Jay Cutler said DeVante Parker is "a faster Alshon." High praise. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 18, 2017

Jeffery was one of Cutler’s favorite targets during their five seasons together in Chicago. He logged two straight years of 1,000-plus receiving yards with Cutler feeding him the ball and made it to the Pro Bowl in 2013. While the 24-year-old Parker still has yet to prove he’s capable of that kind of production, it’s clear that Cutler sees a lot of Chicago in his current situation in Miami.