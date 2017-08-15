Jay Cutler to make Dolphins debut against Ravens

A little over a week ago, Jay Cutler was preparing to spend the 2017 season in the broadcast booth. Now, the 34-year-old quarterback is ready to show football fans what he looks like in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

On Tuesday, Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed that Cutler will play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Adam Gase says Jay Cutler is playing Thursday. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 15, 2017

Cutler took all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s walkthrough practice, so appearing in a preseason game is the next logical step. Gase did not specify how long Cutler will play, but it probably won’t be much.

Cutler’s 2016 season with the Chicago Bears was cut short when he needed shoulder surgery, but he was cleared in March and has reportedly gotten good news since. He would not have signed with the Dolphins if he was going to be a backup, so the plan is for him to start in Week 1. He appears to be right on track.