Monday, August 7, 2017

Jay Cutler’s Dolphins physical reportedly raised no concerns about shoulder

August 7, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler

The shoulder injury that prematurely ended Jay Cutler’s 2016 season is of no concern to the Miami Dolphins.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Cutler’s Dolphins physical raised no concerns about his shoulder, with the quarterback himself saying he was cleared to play in March.

Cutler had been fairly durable before his shoulder injury, though he also dealt with a minor hamstring issue in 2015. The 34-year-old will have to be watched, but there is no immediate reason for Miami to believe he’s a significant injury risk.

