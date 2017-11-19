pixel 1
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Jay Cutler evaluated for concussion, replaced by Matt Moore

November 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler’s rotten Sunday got even worse after he left his game with a possible concussion.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was replaced by backup Matt Moore early in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the team announced that the veteran was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Cutler had thrown three interceptions on only 12 pass attempts even before leaving the game, so it’s safe to say he was having a rough afternoon already. The quarterback has taken a real beating this season — he probably didn’t envision that coming out of retirement would be like this.

