Report: Jay Cutler finalizing one-year deal with Dolphins

Jay Cutler has reportedly ultimately decided to give it one more year in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cutler and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal, with only minor details left to be finalized.

Miami and former Bears QB Jay Cutler are finalizing a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN. Two sides are expected to hammer it out shortly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2017

Schefter later reported that the deal is worth $10 million plus incentives.

Cutler will replace Ryan Tannehill, who is likely out for the season thanks to a probable surgery on his left knee.

As recently as Sunday morning, it had appeared that Cutler was prepared to stay retired. Clearly, something changed in the meantime, and he’ll be back under center in 2017.