Sunday, August 6, 2017

Report: Jay Cutler finalizing one-year deal with Dolphins

August 6, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler has reportedly ultimately decided to give it one more year in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cutler and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a one-year deal, with only minor details left to be finalized.

Schefter later reported that the deal is worth $10 million plus incentives.

Cutler will replace Ryan Tannehill, who is likely out for the season thanks to a probable surgery on his left knee.

As recently as Sunday morning, it had appeared that Cutler was prepared to stay retired. Clearly, something changed in the meantime, and he’ll be back under center in 2017.

