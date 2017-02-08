Could Jay Cutler be a fit for Jets?

An under-the-radar coaching hire made Wednesday by the New York Jets could be evidence that quarterback Jay Cutler could be a fit for the team.

The Jets announced that they were hiring Jeremy Bates as quarterback coach. Bates most recently held the same position with the Chicago Bears, and he has also served on the offensive staff with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and USC.

The intriguing part is that Bates has an extensive history in both Denver and Chicago working with Jay Cutler, who is likely to be moved on by the Bears. The Jets will be in need of a quarterback, and CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora thinks there could be a fit.

Jets name Jeremy Bates QB coach. I've been reporting Cutler is possibility there at right $. Bates coached Cutler to PB season in DEN. Hmmm — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 8, 2017

And served as QB coach in Chicago. They love each other. https://t.co/W2gRzuFQnD — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) February 8, 2017

The Bears are eager to move on from Cutler and as reported last week, primed to make a real run at Illinois native Jimmy Garoppolo — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 8, 2017

Cutler is likely to leave Chicago, with coach John Fox pretty clearly not seeing him as a solution to the team’s issues. The Jets could be a soft landing spot for him with a familiar face.