Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Could Jay Cutler be a fit for Jets?

February 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Cutler

An under-the-radar coaching hire made Wednesday by the New York Jets could be evidence that quarterback Jay Cutler could be a fit for the team.

The Jets announced that they were hiring Jeremy Bates as quarterback coach. Bates most recently held the same position with the Chicago Bears, and he has also served on the offensive staff with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and USC.

The intriguing part is that Bates has an extensive history in both Denver and Chicago working with Jay Cutler, who is likely to be moved on by the Bears. The Jets will be in need of a quarterback, and CBS Sports’s Jason La Canfora thinks there could be a fit.

Cutler is likely to leave Chicago, with coach John Fox pretty clearly not seeing him as a solution to the team’s issues. The Jets could be a soft landing spot for him with a familiar face.


